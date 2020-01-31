Thursday night was special for most local music fans as several flocked UMA, Lugogo to watch their favorite comedians perform and to pay tribute to the late Mowzey Radio.

Mowzey Radio, real names Ssekibogo Moses Nakintije, died on February 1st 2018 and the Comedy Store management decided to dedicate their last show in January to the fallen Goodlyfe singer.

Many comedians performed their skits on the night including MC Mariachi, Kalela, Senga Nantume, Dr. T-amale, Tata Sam, Mighty Family, Snake and Zoro, Kabaata, among others.

Winnie Nwagi and Weasel Manizo headlined the performers’ list as they gave spirited performances that got the crowds singing and dancing along to their bangers.

There were also performances from other top artistes who had not been lined up to perform and they gave such a show to remember including rapper St. Nellysade, and Nigeria’s Slim Prince who joined Nwagi on stage.

Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, and Ziza Bafana joined the stage as Weasel Manizo performed and the crowds couldn’t keep calm as they arose to their feet to sing along to Radio’s music.















































