Fresh Kid’s sister is now able to study from Primary to Advanced level courtesy of gospel singer and Pastor Wilson Bugembe who provided her with a scholarship.

Of late, Pastor Wilson Bugembe has become the go-to man for most celebrities in need. He has managed to create a safe heaven for those seeking refuge and he readily provides assistance for those that seek for him.

Just a few weeks ago, the Worship House pastor took custody of troubled MC Kats who had just escaped from rehab. Bugembe welcomed the renown emcee into his home and has since tried to find a lasting solution for Kats.

Now, Pastor Bugembe has taken extra effort to better the life of Fresh Kids’ young sister identified as Trishia as he offered to sponsor her education at his Mercy Schools located in Wakiso Mende along Sentema Road.

During a presser, Bugembe revealed that he was contacted by Paul Mutabazi a.k.a Fresh Daddy as he sought help in educating Fresh Kid’s siblings. The Pastor did not hesitate as he responded to Mutabazi’s request.

When I was contacted by Fresh Dad seeking to offer a helping hand for his daughter, I couldn’t hesitate basing on my humble back ground where I couldn’t afford to go to school Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Mercy Schools are managed by Pastor Wilson Bugembe with help from friends in Europe. The schools focus on providing education to orphans and the less privileged children by giving a chance to literacy.

Kudos to Pastor Bugembe!

