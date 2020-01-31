Stop owning the president – Hassan Ndugga tells off Bebe Cool

Having gone public and branded Bebe Cool as a fraudster, Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndugga has asked Bebe Cool to stop owning the fountain of honor.

Hassan Ndugga’s verbal attack against Bebe Cool sparked off after he claimed that the Gagamel boss failed to evenly pay NRM artists the amount of money that each artist was supposed to earn after their duties during an NRM function at Namboole.

The ‘Ebintu Bizibu’ hit-fame singer further advised Bebe Cool not to be too hungry for money adding that he should also avoid “owning the president” stressing that the president doesn’t belong to a section of people but he is for every Ugandan at large.

Ssebo mwami #BebeCool President Museveni si wammwe!! president wa bannaUganda bonna. If you are given authority to distribute money among artists ate toba wamululu, zigabe mubwenkanya kuba ziba zaffe. you should avoid owning the president nemulemesa abayimbi abalala okumutuukaako. Ate ggwe mukulu Raymond Soulfa (peng peng) about your yesterday post,pliz i knw what am doing and what i stand for so your advise is useless to me. Hassan Ndugga

