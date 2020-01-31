Women have hurt my feelings several times – A Pass confesses

Sometime last year when A Pass featured on the Love Nigga’s popular list that broke the internet, he quickly rushed out to announce how he would marry an unknown lover but not soon.

Before we get to know who he was eyeing at the moment, the Nkwagala singer yet again in an interview broke his silence on the several times that women have hurt his feelings.

A Pass confessed that women have hurt him so much as he was responding to Capital FM’s Maliaka Nnyanzi who revealed how he made her burst into laughter while replying to Ykee Benda’s apology for hurting his feelings.

The ‘Dididada‘ singer wrote back saying that only ladies can hurt his feelings after the pair disclosed how they held beef over nothing which was also baseless.

Ykee Benda x A-PASS "Turn up the Vibe" 😜 in the Studio with their new collabo. 🔥#MalaikaAndOulanyah Posted by Capital FM Uganda on Thursday, January 30, 2020

