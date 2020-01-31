Badman Gadget CEO Yung Mulo, real name Lubega Kassim, is here with a song you will love to play over and over again. ‘Slow Down’ is out and you can watch the visuals here first.

The most times when Hannz Tactiq and Yung Mulo have worked together, they’ve produced magic. They do it again on ‘Slow Down’ – a song that you might want to add to your playlist ASAP.

‘Slow Down’ is what you could term as a song for the summer (for those that experience summer). The trumpets in the song free up the mind and add the vibe that makes you automatically love the song.

Yung Mulo also lays back a bit in this song and lets the beats dominate part of the song. His lyrics are as well simple to grasp and his vocals are way softer than we’ve ever heard of him. It’s typically new sound from him.

The audio was produced by Hannz Tactiq and the video was directed by Jah Live Films. Yung Mulo shows off some acting skills and you can let us what you make of the video:

Read Also: Yung Mulo starts 2020 with ‘Ono Omwana’ | AUDIO