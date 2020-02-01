Chris Evans shows off martial arts skills on ‘Zaake’ | VIDEO ALERT

Singer Chris Evans Kaweesi has strongly kicked off February in an amazing style as he dropped his first single of the year titled Zaake. Watch it here first.

‘Zaake‘ is a love song where Chris Evans vows to face off with his competitor over a beautiful lady who they both try to impress to win over her heart.

In the video, Evans competitor showers the lady with lots of cash as he looks on and fortunately, she declines to fall for the guy whereas Evans shows off his martial arts skills and impresses.

The colorful video was shot and directed by Darlington at Speke Resort Munyonyo. Watch it below.

