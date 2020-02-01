Kapa Cat falls in love on ‘Nasanga Love’ in her first single of the year

Singer Catherine Tumusiime, better known as Kapa Cat has dropped her first official single of the year titled ‘Nasanga Love’. Listen to it here first.

‘Nasanga Love‘ which loosely translates to “I Found Love” is a mid-tempo beat jam that is dedicated to lovers. The story behind the track is inspired by a girl who gets stranded in a ghetto in the wee hours of the night that is believed not to be safe.

Luckily enough, one of the youths comes to her help by offering her shelter and eventanually the two fall in love at a latter stage.

Produced by Flex Pro, the mellow track is definetly the best way to start off the weekend in a loving mood and keep vibing to on repeat for a while. Watch the video and rate it.

