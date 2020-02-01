MC Kats life entirely relies on Fille and his family – Pastor Bugembe

Celebrated city pastor Wilson Bugembe of Light The World Church Ministries based in Nansana has revealed what exactly keeps NBS TV After5 presenter MC Kats in check and lively.

While speaking in an interview, Pastor Bugembe stressed that MC Kats problems are not based on his sickness but hugely attributed to the availability of Fille.

He further stated that MC Kats loves Fille and his family so much that when they are in his presence, he is a very nice person to anyone around or close to him.

MC Kats life is not being disturbed by his sickness, No. He is always happy and lively whenever he is close to his wife Fille because he loves her too much. He also adores his family very much as any other person. When he is with Fille he also finds its so easy to take his medicine and life moves on smoothly. Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Pastor Bugembe added that MC Kats needs to rest so as to cool off the stress he has and as well needs his fans’ prayers to recover soon because he is now doing a lot better.

