Tip Swizzy signed under Cifer Empire Management

Having had a fruitless music career under manager Arafat for a couple of good years, singer Tip Swizzy decided to ditch him and started up his own camp he labeled as Helicopter Entertainment.

The good news reaching our desk at this particular time is that the Mbodombodo singer is now signed to Cifer Empire as his new management record label.

Tip Swizzy was unveiled to the record label on Friday evening at a press conference that was held at Papa’s spot in Makindye.

During the official unveiling, his manager disclosed how she has been a fan of his music for over the past years she has been in showbiz. She went ahead to reveal how excited she is to work with Tip Swizzy as well as promised fans better musical projects from the singer this year.

I signed Tip Swizzy because I like talented people and I also have interest in his style of music because he does it well better than any artist in Uganda. In fact, I’ve been his fan for quite a very long period of time and am glad that we are now partners. Cifer Empire

Tip Swizzy akyusizza managment Tip Swizzy akyusizza Management. Posted by SEAN GUNN 256 on Friday, January 31, 2020

Read Also: “I was once a practicing pastor on Prime Radio” -Tip Swizzy reveals