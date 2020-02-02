How celebrites paid tribute to Radio as he marked two years after his death

Saturday 1st, February 2020 marked exactly two years ever since the late Mowzey Radio suddenly left us after he got involved in a bar fight at De Bar hangout spot in Entebbe.
The fight caused Radio serious head injuries which he sustained that saw him admitted to Case Clinic intensive care unit for a week.
On a cold day in Kaaga, Entebbe, entertainment stakeholders who included artists, presenters, music promoters, and home town residents stood in silence beside his grave and showered him with flowers and glory.
The celebrations were made in efforts aimed at turning his resting home to a tourist attraction site.
See how celebrities reacted below, Rest In Peace, Mowzey Radio.