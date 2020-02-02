How celebrites paid tribute to Radio as he marked two years after his death

Saturday 1st, February 2020 marked exactly two years ever since the late Mowzey Radio suddenly left us after he got involved in a bar fight at De Bar hangout spot in Entebbe.

The fight caused Radio serious head injuries which he sustained that saw him admitted to Case Clinic intensive care unit for a week.

On a cold day in Kaaga, Entebbe, entertainment stakeholders who included artists, presenters, music promoters, and home town residents stood in silence beside his grave and showered him with flowers and glory.

Lilian Mbabazi and her children, Asante and Izuba pay a visit to the late Mowzey Radio’s grave 🙏🏽 Posted by Mbu on Friday, January 31, 2020

The celebrations were made in efforts aimed at turning his resting home to a tourist attraction site.

See how celebrities reacted below, Rest In Peace, Mowzey Radio.

Exactly two years agoDarkness fell at noonIt was a day of gloom Akin to the day of doom The king went home. We… Posted by Bobi Wine on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Currently at kagga . Celebrating 📻 Posted by Spice Diana on Saturday, February 1, 2020

This evening I came to say Hi ‘to you my friend @radioandweasel . I came to talk to you. I came to check on You Moses!… Posted by Leila Kayondo on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Rest in power 👑king Moses always be remembered Posted by Feffe Bussi Music on Saturday, February 1, 2020

In a world where every one is lined up to tell their story, you should be grateful when yours is heard. May God also… Posted by Pallaso on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Read Also: Ugandan celebrities pay tribute to Kobe Bryant