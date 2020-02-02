Jackie Chandiru makes first appearance in nearly 5 months

Former Blu*3 songbird Jackie Chandiru has for the first time in nearly five months made her first appearance in public as she shared her latest photos on her socials.

Jackie Chandiru had last grabbed news headlines mid September last year when a well-wisher had pledged to take custody of her after months of struggling with drugs.

The good samaritan who preferred to keep anonymity, was rumored to have jetted Chandiru out of the country to an unknown destination where she has been recieving medication at his expense.

As most her of fans have been questioning about her whereabouts for the past five months, the Agassi singer made a surprise move and shared photos on her socials captioned as;

Best thing to hold onto in life is God’s Love Jackie Chandiru

Needless to add on, going by her caption all seems to be good for the diva as she eyes a strong come back in the music industry.

