Jose Chameleone honored by YouTube after hitting 100k subscribers

Leone Island boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is over the moon after YouTube honored him with an accolade.

The accolade was gifted to the Baliwa singer in recognition of his hard work after hitting a milestone of over 100,000 subscribers on his channel.

Upon receiving the accolade, Chameleone who was all beaming with excitement and joy rushed to his social media platforms and shared the good news with his fans as they congratulated him upon his new achievement.

It’s such a great Honor from the Youtube Channel to be recognized for my hard work. I celebrate this achievement together with all my YouTube subscribers following me. Thank you. We achieved this together. LEONE ISLAND MUSIC EMPIRE

Jose Chameleone

Jose Chameleone now joins fellow artists like Eddy Kenzo, Weasel and Radio, and manager Sam Yiga as some of the celebrities who have been recognized by YouTube after notching such feat.

Congratulations Chameleone!

