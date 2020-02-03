Alex Muhangi promises world-class show from Rudeboy on Valentines day

Comedy Store Uganda proprietor, Alex Muhangi and the team have promised a world-class performance from Nigerian RnB superstar singer Rudeboy come the 14th of February.

Rudeboy, born Paul Okoye, who will be performing live at Lugogo Cricket Oval was chosen to lead a host of Ugandan artists and comedians who will include Eddy Kenzo, Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Navio among other stars.

While informing Comedy Store fans about Rudeboy’s coming to Kampala during Thursday’s show, Muhangi stressed that Rudeboy was chosen to headline the day’s event because of his soothing music and a good sense of romantic songs.

Rudeboy was chosen for the Valetines show because of his soothing music and good sense of romantic songs which we think rhyme well with the day. We know Ugandans love good music and have his fans for a long time. Muhangi

Rudeboy is widely known for songs that have won over lovers hearts which include; Reason With Me, Fire Fire, Reality, Tonight among many others

STOP🛑 SCROLLING, LISTEN UP👂! January is gone, the month of love is here.We've got a world-class show for you on 14th… Posted by Comedy Store Uganda on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Read Also: Another Nigerian Rudeboy-p-square set to perform in Uganda in-2020