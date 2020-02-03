Daniel Kaluuya set to hold a movie premiere in Uganda

Daniel Kaluuya, who is widely known for featuring in a blockbuster movie, Black Panther is set to premiere another movie in Uganda on Valentine’s Day celebrations.

He is not coming to attend Maro’s show, not even Patrick Salvado’s Africa Laughs, Rema or Rude Boy’s show.

Kaluuya will be premiering his latest movie where he acts the lead role on February 14th at Kingdom Kampala in a classy event in an only invite party.

Daniel Kaluuya in Black Panther (Photo by New York Daily News)

The movie that he is set to premier are titled Queen and Slim where he acts alongside Jamaican actress Jodie Turner-Smith which first premiered in the US last year in November at the American Film Institute Festival. The Premiere will then come to Uganda for the second time.

Unlike the other events happening on the same day, Kaluuya’s Queen and Slim will have most of the guests on an invite and only 100 tickets will be up for sale.

Kaluuya has also featured in other movies such as Sicario, Get Out, Johnnie English Reborn, Welcome to the Punch and Kiss Ass 2 among others. He has won several awards and has been nominated in many. But most notably, it’s his nomination in the 2018 Oscar Awards that got many people talking.

Read Also: Daniel Kaluuya to star in Fred Hampton movie for Warner Bros