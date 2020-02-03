Fik Fameica drops striking ‘Muko’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Shafik Walukaga alias Fik Fameica has made a powerful start to 2020 with his latest single dubbed Muko.

He straight away starts off the song by revealing how the lady in question is sweet like a banana before he goes to confirm how she is his perfect size, choice as well a perfect timing.

In the love song where Lydia Jazmine acts as a video vixen, Fik Fameica asks for her hand in marriage asserting how he is serious about making their relationship official.

The audio was produced by BombaMuzic whereas the striking visuals were shot and directed by Jordan Hoechlin. Watch and rate the video below;

