Is Fik Fameica seriously asking for Lydia Jazmine’s hand in marriage?

Everybody knows and loves Fik Fameica’s music, his stage presence, sense of fashion, and his unique voice. He is actually one of Uganda’s brightest stars in the making.

Besides that, not so much is known about his love life ever since he separated with former NTV THE BEAT presenter Sheilah Gashumba who dumped him for loaded socialite, God’s Plan.

The interesting news currently is that the Muko singer could have found himself a new love partner in Lydia Jazmine and the pair are believed to be secretly dating.

The development can be confirmed after Lydia Jazmine featured in Fik Fameica’s latest video as a video vixen in a song that the Fresh Gang boss asked for her hand in marriage.

The rumors were fueled more after a Twitter screenshot went viral disclosing Fik Fameica publicly lusting for Lydia Jazmine admitting how he so much loves her following her retweet “I Love You“.

Read Also: Fik Fameica drops striking ‘Muko’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT