Ykee Benda and A Pass release ‘Turn Up The Vibe’ visuals | VIDEO

Musicians A Pass and Ykee Benda have finally shared the visuals of their much-hyped track titled Turn Up The Vibe. Watch it here first.

Turn Up The Vibe is an old-skool feeling that can easily find its way up the club charts due to the sway in the flow of the song sang in Luganda and English.

The video clearly brings out the old-skool setting as aged men and women as well the old fashion sense dominate the visuals.

The audio was produced by Producer Nessim Pan Production from Mpaka Records.

