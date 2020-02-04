Eddy Kenzo releases cheerful ‘Tweyagale’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Big Talent Ent. CEO Eddy Kenzo has finally released the much-anticipated cheerful visuals to his brand new track dubbed Tweyagale. Watch it here first.

‘Tweyagale’ is a Luganda word that is loosely translated to ‘Let’s enjoy our selves or have fun’. In this song, Eddy Kenzo stresses out how worldly issues can’t make him mess up his life.

The video is full of life, energy, and excitement as active vixens pull off simple and learnable stimulating dance strokes that everyone needs to add to their dance skills.

The audio was produced by producer A Styen from Banq records whereas the video was shot and directed by Grey Flims International.

