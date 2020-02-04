Felista di Superstar blessed with a scholarship at Kampala Parents School

Child rapper Nanyanzi Faith, popularly known as Felista di Superstar, is now able to complete her primary education in comfort having been offered a scholarship at Kampala Parents School.

The development has been confirmed after the singer held a press conference at Kampala Parents as she was being officially admitted on a two-year scholarship on Monday.

During her victorious speech, Felista thanked Rajiv Ruparelia and the Ruparelia Foundation for the golden opportunity availed to her to complete her primary education.

She also thanked musicians Geosteady, Eddy Kenzo, and manager Dauda Kavuma of Triplets Ghetto Kids for the support they have rendered to her in music.

Ruparelia, however, urged her parents to save the money that they have been paying as her school fees for her bright start in secondary school once she excels.

Owamaanyi ajje tubonge Katonda yatuwade chichi bonge. Fire fire wooo gospel music fire wool. Posted by Felista di super star on Monday, February 3, 2020

