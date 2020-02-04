I’m a perfectionist and allergic to mediocre sound – Big Tril brags

‘Parte After Parte‘ hitmaker Big Tril has come out and promised to release new musical projects soon but not under any pressure.

The Striker Ent. rapper further bragged how he won’t rush to release new music reasoning that his target is about good quality sound as opposed to fellow artists who focus on having quantity.

Big Tril went ahead to explain that he always takes time to release music because he is a perfectionist and also allergic to mediocre sound.

I always take my time to release music because I’m a perfectionist…. it’s never about the Quantity of music you release but the Quality ..I’m allergic to mediocre sound…..NEW MUSIC ON THE WAY! BigTril

He also scoffed at artists who work under pressure of the industry saying that its the reason why they keep on releasing mediocre projects.

Some Artists work under the pressure of the industry and keep releasing Medicore Projects …Miss me with that BS … we run tings ,Tings don’t run we. Big Tril

