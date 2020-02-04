Kenzo calls for government support in music upon meeting Hon Rebecca

Last evening, Big Talent Ent. CEO Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo met with the speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga and spoke about the challenges affecting the local music industry.

During their meeting, Eddy Kenzo shared a lot of ideas with Hon Rebecca Kadaga as the pair had a light evening where both cracked a few jokes and were seen wearing smiles from ear-to-ear.

Besides wearing wide smiles on their faces, the Sitya Loss hitmaker used the opportunity profitably as he communicated some of the challenges faced in the music business.

Among the challenges, Eddy Kenzo pointed out was the government to help artists on branding themselves, especially for the international market.

He went ahead to request that an independent ministry in charge of entertainment be created so as to help in supporting, grooming, and develop young talents since music is one of the largest departments employing youths currently.

According to his social media post, Eddy explained how Hon Rebecca Kadaga promised to use the powers vested in her to improve the entertainment industry and see it soar to greater heights.

It’s been a pleasure meeting the speaker of Ugandan parliament Hon Rebecca kadaga , as an artist, I addressed issues affecting the entertainment industry and requested for support from the Parliament especially when it comes to branding our own artists for international market, I also requested to have a ministry in charge of entertainment to help in supporting and developing talents Music being one of the largest departments employing youth, through her powers she promised to provide all avenues to see us getting to the higher level. For God And My Country#one love. Eddy Kenzo

