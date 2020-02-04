Ten Montego shares ‘Mjanja’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Up and rising singer Ten Montego who is signed under Black Facet Music has shared lit visuals to his track dubbed Mjanja. Watch the video here.

‘Mjanja‘ is a Swahili word that translates as ‘Sneaky’ and in this track, Ten Montego sings about how the love of his life does things in a secret and unfair way against him.

At the start of the video, one will witness Ten Montege texting with his lover who lies to him about being ill and admitted and in need of Shs 200K yet he is elsewhere having a secret affair.

The melodic audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production whereas the 4k video shot and directed by CTBC Flims.

Read Also: Yung Mulo oozes melody on soothing new song ‘Slow Down’ | VIDEO