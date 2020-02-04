Zanie Brown drops first single of the year titled ‘Kawala Kalungi’ | VIDEO

After quite a while without dropping any new music projects, singer Zanie Brown has finally released her first single of the year accompanied by its visuals titled Kawala Kalungi.

‘Kawala Kalungi‘ is a track on which Zanie Brown advises all gorgeous girls to purposely use their beauty for only important things that can be beneficial to their lives and the community.

In the song, she stresses out the challenges faced by pretty girls in different communities, she explains how they are targeted by men who always want to make their future bleak. Zanie Brown goes to urge beautiful women to safeguard their beauty as talents.

The audio was produced by producer Crouch whereas the video was shot and directed by ZygaPhix. Watch the video below and rate it.

