Carol Nantongo drops eye-catching ‘Wankwekula’ visuals | VIDEO

Former Da Nu Eagles singer, Carol Nantongo has released eye-catching visuals to her latest love track dubbed Wankwekula. Watch it here first.

‘Wankwekula‘ is a love song on which Carol Nantongo confesses how she fell in love after a while of distancing herself from serious relationships.

In the video, Nantongo and the vixen showcase engaging romantic moves as the pair whisper sweet words to each other while all looking smitten.

The audio was produced by Eli Arkhis while the lit and dazzling video was shot and directed by St. Jude Nyanja. Watch the video below.

