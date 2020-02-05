If you’re single don’t worry, we are together – Irene Ntale comforts singles

As Valentine’s day celebrations draw closer day by day, singer Irene Ntale has comforted all single ladies to keep calm before the D-days approaches.

In a tweet on her Twitter account, the Nkubukinze singer who is signed under Universal Music Group hinted on how she is also single.

Valentines is coming,,, do you have a boyfriend If you are single don’t worry, we are together. Irene Ntale

Valentines is coming,,, do you have a boyfriend 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 If you are single don’t worry, we are together 🤣🤣🤣♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/xdPyEjtVIE — Ntale (@Irenentale) February 4, 2020

Irene Ntale’s revelation comes four weeks after she came out and publicly cried out on how she urgently needed Eddy Kenzo to be her lover.

Basing on the tweet, it seems like since then nothing between the two artists has bore fruits yet Valentine’s day is approaching so quick.

Anyhow, let’s hope that someone can come to her rescue before and accompany her during Valentine’s day celebrations.

