Jackie Chandiru back on her feet, grooves to Nwagi’s ‘Jangu’

It’s now safe to say former Blu*3 singer Jackie Chandiru is back on her feet after a video of her vibing and grooving to Winnie Nwagi’s Jangu song in a bad gyal character went viral.

The video clip was shared on Winnie Nwagi’s socials last evening when she captioned it saying she was missing her so much.

Jackiechandiruofficial Missed u so much my namyekozo ‘Jangu’ Winnie Nwagi

Jackie Chandiru’s clip grooving to Nwagi’s ‘Jangu’ track sparked celebrations from several of her fans just a few days after she shared some of her photos on social media.

Her sharing of her photos on social media marked her first time appearance in nearly five months since she was checked into rehab overseas mid-September last year.

