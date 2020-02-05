Singer Jose Chameleone labeled Gagamel boss, Bebe Cool a ‘wiseacre’ after he was asked why they take long to mend their relationship whenever they fall out.

The Leone Island boss wasted no time as he explained how Bebe Cool is more of a wiseacre and egotist unlike Bobi Wine in a way that seemed not to be very open.

One of the artists is much more of a wiseacre whereas the other chills and let’s go of the past and decides to move on to more important and developmental issues. Jose Chameleone

The Baliwa singer made the statement during his press conference that was held at Sky Lounge as he was unveiling Bijoux Fortunate as his new manager.

During the presser, Chameleone also announced how he will be staging a concert on 29th May despite only having one track at the moment. He, however, promised to release new tracks before his concert dates.

