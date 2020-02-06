Andrew Kabura and Flavia Tumusiime delete each other’s photos

About two years ago, celebrated media personalities Flavia Tumusiime and sports analyst Andrew Kabura got engaged in a highly top-secret manner.

On 12th January 2019, the power couple legalized their relationship as they walked down the aisle at All Saints Church in Nakasero, Kampala.

With just six days left to celebrate their one-year anniversary in marriage, the couple is now making news headlines over a possible spilt.

The rumors were sparked off after the pair deleted each other’s photos off their social media platforms especially Instagram were both have huge numbers of followers.

The other scenario that fueled the couple’s break-up was when Flavia Tumusiime appeared on TV without her marital ring around her finger. As if that wasn’t enough, it is also reported that Kabura cheated on her, though the rumors are baseless.

Below are the screenshots of the couple’s Instagram accounts without each other’s photos.

(Instagram Screenshots)

