The Valentine’s day celebrations fever is evidently on as single artists have started requesting their female followers and friends to send them their CV’s for dating on the D-day.

The first culprit was singer Irene Ntale who came out and consoled fellow single ladies to keep calm as the day approaches when she also hinted about being single.

Now, singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has also taken to his socials and requested his female followers to directly send him messages of their CVs as he is in need of a wife.

I am in need of a wife, DM me your CV A Pass

I am in need of a wife, DM me Your CV asap 🖤 #Nkwagala pic.twitter.com/zcY5PDW4WW — A Pass Bagonza 🐐 (@IamApass) February 6, 2020

Without wasting time, singer Bruno K reacted first when he swiftly suggested fellow artist Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakagubi as the wife that A Pass needs in his life.

Tata ninawo candidate atte cv ye nene JENIFER FULL FIGURE loosely translated as ‘daddy I’ve a candidate whose CV is very big and good in Jenifer Full Figure’. Bruno K

Tata ninawo candidate atte cv ye nene JENIFER FULL FIGURE 🤣 https://t.co/a0Hf6NR3n2 — 💥Bruno K💥 (@bruno_KUg) February 6, 2020

A Pass’ request comes a few days after he revealed in an interview, how women have hurt his feelings several times. But with Bruno K’s suggestion, do you think Full Figure and A Pass can make a good couple?

We wait on upon your reactions as we keep our fingers crossed.

