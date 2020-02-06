Diamond tops list of Africa’s artist most subscribed YouTube channel

Wasafi Records boss, Diamond Platnumz has once again soared above all African music heavyweights as he topped the list of African artists with the most subscribed YouTube Channels.

Diamond Platnumz emerged top after garnering a whopping total of 3 million YouTube subscribers whereas none of Uganda’s artists made it to the list.

He was then followed by Nigeria’s Davido with 2 million subscribers, Fally Ipupa in third place with a total of 1.4 million, Harmonize in fourth with 1.4million, and Official P-Square in fifth with 1.3 million.

To our surprise, Wizkid a.k.a Star Boy who is billed as the number one African artist of the last decade was marooned at rock bottom of the list with a total of 1 million subscribers.

For Wizkid being at the base of the list is really disappointing for an artist who has so far shut down the O2 Arena on two successive occassions that he has held concerts at the London-based venue.

Check the list below.

