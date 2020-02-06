Don’t ask us to be humble – GNL hits back at critics attacking Big Tril

Legendary rapper GNL Zamba seems to have no apologetic words for music fans and critics who got offended by Big Tril’s braggart post that went viral a few days ago.

This is after the Striker Ent. rapper attracted mixed reviews from music critics when he took to his Twitter account and tweeted, bragging about how he is a perfectionist and allergic to mediocre sound.

His statement sparked lots of rants from music fans who mostly asked him to stop familiarizing and taking Ugandans for granted and as well asked him to be humble.

The fact that Big Tril was requested to be humble, did not go down well with GNL Zamba as he roared back asserting how Hip hop rappers don’t need to be humble in any way.

Don’t be mad at a rap artist for bragging abt triumph! That is like telling a fish not to use its fin, Telling a painter not to use their best brush, It is telling a player not celebrate after scoring a goal Every song is a championship here Don’t ask us to be humble, Level up! GNL Zamba

