Harmonize set to headline Salvado’s ‘Africa Laughs’ season 5 show

February 14th, 2020 is absolutely going to be party-after-party following the fact that the day is going to be marred with a number of events and shows around town.

As most lovers and out-goers are still indecisive of whether to attend Maro’s show, RudeBoy, Rema, and Daniel Kaluuya’s movie premier, Patrick Salvado has booked Tanzania’s crooner Harmonize to act as the headline performer on his ‘Africa Laughs’ season 5 show.

The development comes in after the KondeBoy gang boss shared a post on his Instagram account announcing how he will be performing in Kampala on Valentine’s day.

UGANDA….!!!! LOVE NIGHT ❤🤞🇺🇬 14/2/2020 Harmonize

The show is set to take at Kololo Airstrip where Harmonize is expected to put an awe-inspiring performance.

