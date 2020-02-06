Pastor Wilson Bugembe of Light The World Church Ministries based in Nansana has shared spirited visuals of his latest track titled Katonda.

‘Katonda’ is a Luganda word that means ‘God’. Listening to the song, Pastor Bugembe narrates the every-day good things that the Lord does for his children.

He goes on to encourage each and everyone to glorify and worship the Lord in their endeavors because God is the only source of success in this world.

The audio was produced by Side Soft of Zivuga studio while the video was shot and directed by Wax. Watch and rate the video below.

Read Also: “MC Kats life entirely relies on Fille and his family” – Pastor Bugembe