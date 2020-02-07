Dancehall singer Vyper Ranking worryingly very close to Kapa Cat

At the start of this month, singer Kapa Cat released a brand new track titled Nasanga Love. Little did we know that she was dedicating the song to budding dancehall artist Vyper Ranking.

The pair’s secret love affair was found out during the recently concluded DJ’s House party that was held in Munyonyo on Monday.

The two were spotted in dark corridors and corners at the venue seemingly having unfinished business between themselves as they were seen rudely trying to stop cameramen from taking their photos.

A very close source to Vyper Ranking told this website about how the two rising artists have been secretly seeing each other during their free time and always kept it as a highly classified secret.

When the 2018 Ekyenge fame singer got fade up of keeping their love affair backdoor, he took to his social and let the cat out of the bag of how the two are a perfect match as he captioned his post as below.

Nze ne Kapa Cat twesaana, sikyo? Vyper Ranking

Nze ne Kapa Cat twesaana, sikyo? @iamkapa #Kiriza Posted by Vyper Ranking on Friday, February 7, 2020

With Vyper Rankings’ latest revelation, let’s hope that Kapa Cat finally found the answer to her question of who between the short and tall men is sweetest in sheets.

