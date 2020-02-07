I don’t need to shoot a video with Nigerian’s anymore – Ykee Benda

Singer Wycliff Tugume alias Ykee Benda, the CEO Mpaka Records made a stunning revelation when he stressed that he no longer needs to shoot a music video with Nigerians anymore.

The Farmer hitmaker made the statement in an interview as he was appreciating the level at which local videographers have stepped up their art of shooting music videos.

He went ahead to reveal how local videographers produce high-quality videos that can now compete favorably on the continent and even cross boards.

I no longer need to shoot a video with Nigerians anymore. As in I don’t need to travel to Nigeria to hire their celebrated videographers because our very videographers and directors have hugely stepped up on their picture quality art. Our fans no longer complain poor pictures as compared to the past. Ykee Benda

He also reasoned that he no longer needs to travel to Nigeria to acquire the services of their celebrated videographers for quality work after KFM presenters compared one of his latest videos picture quality to that of his 2018 Time Table collabo with Reekado Banks which was shot in Nigeria.

