I wish I could rebound my Kwanjula disco light dress somewhere – Rema

It is always very rare and unusual to find ladies rebounding some of their favorite attires that they wore at their big functions or parties.

The last time we saw one rebound her wedding dress was Ugandan actress Eleanor Nabwiso who was severely trolled for re-doing the dress during the 2018 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in Nigeria.

Now, singer Rema Namakula also feels like rebounding her favorite Kwanjula disco light dress somewhere but she is still undecided where and when to do it exactly.

The Gutujja singer also revealed how she dreamt about the dress before her introduction ceremony as she asserted how it was her childhood dream that came to life.

Ooh ….I love that dress seriously. I love it. I wish I could re-do it somewhere but I don’t know where I can rebound it exactly. I love it soo much. In fact, I dreamt about that dress before my ceremony. When I wore it, I was living my childhood dream. When I was growing up I desired to dress a disco light dress on my funiction. Rema

Rema Exclusive Interview Rema tells it all in an exclusive interview.#NBSUncut Posted by NBS Television on Thursday, February 6, 2020

