I’m still employed with NBS TV – MC Kats reassures

For quite a while, the viewers of NBS TV After 5 show have been missing out on the services of presenter Edwin Katamba, who is widely identified as MC Kats since he was sent on leave.

His void has been for the past few weeks filled in by NBS Youth Voice presenter MC Ollo a.k.a Yo Favourite LuoBoy who has been doing the job quite excellently.

Since it is reported that MC Kats’ leave duration elapsed sometime ago, some rumors had started making rounds of how he is no longer employed with the Kamwokya-based TV station.

In efforts to clear all the hearsay, a very close friend of his slid in a text through his WhatsApp number to confirm whether he is still working with NBS TV.

MC Kats responded positively as he confirmed to him how he is still an employee of NBS TV despite that the fact that he is no longer on the screen.

MC Kats, who is under the custody of Pastor Wilson Bugembe was last night spotted at the Comedy Store show alongside Fille as she was performing.

After Fille’s performance, the two were seen hugging and whispering sweet words into each other’s ears at the backstage as they matched towards Fille’s car.

