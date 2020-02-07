Irene Kayemba starts 2020 on a high note with ‘Mmere Yamutima’ | VIDEO

Being the only lady from her family to ever join the music industry, singer Irene Kayemba, also a sister to Bobi Wine is not about to stop musically.

The silky-voiced singer has started off 2020 on a high note by ousting a new brand video titled ‘Mmere Yamutima’.

‘Mmere Yamutima‘ is a love song on which Irene Kayemba continues to ooze her musical talent. In the song, she expresses how the love of her life is the food of her heart.

The audio was recorded at Kibz Records, perfected by Joy Touch and the video was shot and fixed by Kibz Filmz. Watch the video below.

Read Also: Irene Kayemba vows to fight for lover on ‘Yanyiridde’ VIDEO ALERT