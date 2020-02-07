It was all joy, happiness, and excitement as singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone reunited with Clever J at Comedy Store on Thursday night.

The two cousins met for the first time after years of reportedly having misunderstandings between each other.

Chameleone first hit the stage and disguised as a fan and tipped Clever J some cash as he covered his head with a cap.

Chameleone tipping Clever J some cash

As he was leaving the stage, Chameleone put off his cap and that’s when Clever J realized that it was the Leone Island boss, he quickly dragged him back on stage.

The two greeted in amusement and hugged tightly as they buried their past and also trashed rumors that were being spread about their relationship.

Clever J, who is popularly remembered for his smash hit single Manzi Wa Nani opened up about how bad he feels when some reporters falsely allege that Chameleone bewitched him.

Guys, am very happy and excited because have met Chameleone today. Have been out there and people have been constantly telling me how you (Chameleone) bewitched me. When I also try to tell reporters/ cameramen facts, they end up twisting what I tell them. Clever J

Chameleone, who was also immersed in excitement after meeting his brother after a while, took to his socials and recognized Clever J’s impact and the contribution he added to Uganda’s music industry.

Despite the chest thumping and joking about one another in the Uganda music fraternity. We must recognize that there are major players that dedicated their time and contributed to our industry. My brother Clever J you did an evident contribution and joyed many souls most especially with your hit “Manzi Wa Nani” which was a banger!! I purposely attended Comedy store yesterday to watch your performance as I have never seen you perform. You are gifted and with your new path of serving God, may he lead a bright path for you. It was such a great performance bro. Keep going!! This Reunion might bear greater things. Jose Chameleone

