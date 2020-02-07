We are still showing off more than you have witnessed – Rema

Are you tired and glutted by Rema Namakula and Dr. Hamza Ssebunya’s public affection of display (PDA)? Well, we’re sorry for you.

If you are, just brace yourselves for more as the Deep In Love singer just vowed how she is about to torment you with more of her PDA photos with her lover Dr. Ssebunya.

Speaking in an interview, Rema explained that what the public has so far seen is just the start of a lot more of what the couple has to offer.

She went ahead to reveal how she will not even respond to whoever who will be bored of her PDA with her hubby and the critics as well.

I don’t care what anyone says and I won’t respond to any criticism. People have talked a lot about me but now am strong hearted and no one can kill my moods now. A lot of nasty things have been talked about me. In Fact, those who say that we are showing off, Its free. You can also show off as much as you want. And for your information, am we are going to show off more than you have so far seen. When I love, I love whole-heartedly. Rema Namakula

VIDEO: I don't care what anyone says and I won't respond to any criticism- Rema Namakula speaks out #Mwasuzemutya Posted by SPARK TV on Thursday, February 6, 2020