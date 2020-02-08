NBS TV After 5 show presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats who is apparently on leave, had some encouraging words for youths who are HIV/AIDS positive.

MC Kats who appeared on Spark TV’s Koona show that is hosted by Miles Rwamiti advised youths who are HIV+ to be hopeful and jolly reasoning that being infected is not the end of the world.

He went ahead and called upon youths who are suffering from the illness to stop thinking that it is witchcraft. He explained that once you realize that your infected, just get the right medication from health personnel.

MC Kats further added that being infected can’t stop someone from becoming a star in whatever field that one aspires to join.

I want to tell all the youth that are positive out there, that being HIV+ is not the end of the world. Don’t think it’s witchcraft. If the doctor tells you what you’re suffering from HIV, go get the right medication. And always remember that you can still be a star MC Kats

