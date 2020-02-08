Feffe Bussi thinks of gifting lover a private jet on ‘Onkuba’ | AUDIO

Self-styled smallest rapper Feffe Bussi, born Frank Mukiiza has released his first single track of the year titled Onkuba. Listen to it here first.

Feffe Bussi, who many describe as the king of rap music is back yet with a brand new love track.

According to him, since its a time of love, he decided to exclusively dedicate the song to all the lovers who are setting themselves for Valentine’s day celebrations.

‘Onkuba‘ is a slang in Luganda that is widely used when someone is expressing themselves how they are attracted to something.

The sweet jam was produced by producer Artin of Axtranation studios and the video will be dropping in a few days to come. Enjoy the song below.

Read Also: Feffe Bussi outs ‘Super Lady’ to seal off 2019 in style