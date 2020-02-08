Life would be boring if I had no challenges – Sheebah Karungi

Singer Sheebah Karungi is now very ready and seems to be open-minded to embrace any form of negativity that is put in her path.

With rumors having it that she is not in good terms with her manager Jeff Kiwa and a possible break-up between the two, the singer seems to be fine with whatever challenge comes up.

Basing on Sheebah’s statement on one of her posts stresses how she has for long been underestimated and doubted but she is thankful that its part of the reasons why she has grown stronger.

Sheebah, however, reveals that life would be boring if she had no challenges like the ones she is facing currently.

I’ve always been that underestimated kid. People have always doubted me & what I can offer…But honestly, I don’t know what I would do without that because it’s the reason am here today. How weak & boring would life be if it had no challenges?!! So… BRING IT ON!! Sheebah

