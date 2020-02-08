We feed off the music industry as comedians – Patrick Salvado

Renown stand-up comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi believes that the Ugandan comedy industry has not yet established strong roots to stand on its own without the support of musicians.

The ‘Africa Laughs’ show organizer stated that as comedians, they feed off musicians, reasoning that the comedy business is just gradually growing to the level they wish.

He also explained that they came up with the idea of lining up musicians to their shows to tap fans from the music industry in a way to grow the industry bigger and to make it more competitive.

We as comedians, we feed off musicians because the comedy industry has not yet gained it’s own stability to support it’s self like the music business. Salvado Patrick

Patrick Salvado made the statement while answering why most of the comedy shows still line up artists as the guest performer.

He further stated that whenever a comedy show has no artists, the number of fans who turn up is always very low compared to when musicians are lined up.

