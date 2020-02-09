King Saha has at least 70% of Radio’s vocal abilities – Omulangira Suna

Singer Omulangira Suna alias OS Suna is confident that King Saha at least boasts 70 percent of the late Moses Nakitinje Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio’s vocal ability.

According to OS Suna, King Saha possesses vocal abilities that are close to the late Mowzey Radio’s unlike other artists.

He adds that when someone listens to King Saha’s music, they are taken into relaxation mode with Radio’s soothing voice though not as perfect.

The Love Yo singer also explained that B2C’s Julio has got quite a similar kind of voice to King Saha but rated the Mulilwana singer as the one with a voice that comes a little close to Mowzey Radio’s.

King Saha is a super good artist. He has the vocal abilities and if you listen to his music, there is a way how you a little bit calm down. Because when you carefully listen to it, you feel a bit of Mowzey Radio. He at least has 70 percent of Radio’s vocal ability. In fact, even B2C’s Julio has the ability but not at King Saha’s level. OS Suna

Having OS Suna express his thoughts and rate King Saha’s voice being at 70 percent close to Radio’s, how do you rate King Saha?

Obyogedde byona ssebo #OmulangiraSsuna..🙌🏽🙏🏾#AllahblessU#SSALAPULEESAAAA🔥🔥 Posted by King Saha on Friday, February 7, 2020

