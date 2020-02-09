Rickman drops playful ‘Okilinamu Obuzibu’ | AUDIO ALERT

Singer Rickman Manrick has dropped a brand new energetic, carefree, and cheeky track titled Okilinamu Obuzibu as his first official jam of the year.

“Okilinamu Obuzibu” is a Luganda word that translates as “Do you have a problem with it?”. The song has some thrilling and catchy words that are going to be used as everyday slangs among the youths.

According to Rickman, the song is a vibe and a message to everyone that judges other people’s actions and decisions in life.

The playful track with an undeniably infectious beat is definitely an instant banger – take it from us. The audio was produced by producer Artin Pro.

