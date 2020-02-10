Bad Black melts Pastor Bugembe’s heart as she vibes to his ‘Omwoyo We’

Controversial city socialite Bad Black, born Shanita Namuyimbwa, melted Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s heart when he came across a video of her jamming to his Omwoyo We track.

The Light in the Word Church proprietor, which is based in Nansana felt impressed and deeply touched by the socialite to the extent that he was forced to jot down humbling remarks towards Bad Black.

He wrote revealing that having come across the video, it instantly put a smile on his face before adding how Bad Black made the song go more viral as it spread to all those who keenly follow her on her socials.

He also recommended Bad Black to look out for his latest track dubbed Katonda hoping that she will fall for it as well because it’s life inspiring and revives hopes to the broken-hearted.

It should be recalled that mid-January this year, Bad Black publicly came out and announced how her heart had purely changed and had no room for enmity anymore.

Bad Black; my sister. You made me smile when I saw this!, This ka song “Omwoyo we” has in a short while gone viral, Now on playlists of churches. And You doing it made my day! Btw I even have a new song “Katonda” hope you like it too ha! Anyways, just here to say Thank you, Bad Black, Bambi I was happy. Pastor Bugembe

