The Hitnature’s singer, Abba, was over the weekend flogged by a close friend and fellow uprising artist, Cfreyame, after he lost a bet.

The pair shared the video on their Instagram account as Abba lay down flat on his belly and got whipped by the Tekako Airtime singer.

The bet on which Abba lost and got flogged is not yet established but word has it that he had failed to hook up a gorgeous babe for Valentine’s day celebrations.

Read Also: Photos: Hitnature’s Abba erotically dances with students