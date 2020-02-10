Maro promises an awe-inspiring ‘Anjagala’ live concert on Valentine’s

Self-styled RnB Kyabazinga Ronald Magada, better known as Maro, has promised to stage an awe-inspiring one-man ‘Anjagala’ show come Valentine’s day on Friday.

On the concert date, Maro will be celebrating exactly 10-years in showbiz since he hit stardom in the music industry.

While speaking at a press conference that was held at Metsil Hotel in Nsambya, the Genda Ewamwe fame singer promised to deliver the finest semi-live performance that no Ugandan artist has ever delivered.

Maro also stressed how he will have only one break throughout his performance reasoning that he wants fans to feel the vibe of love good music.

He added that he chose to stage his 10-year anniversary concert in Nsambya in remembrance of his childhood home memories from a place where he grew up from.

Maro has in the last 10 years released good songs such as Addicted, Embeera Zo, Musaayi, Kamboyine, Natereza, Mubi Bubi, Julia, among many others that fans grooved to.

