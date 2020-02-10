MC Kats: I’m done living a life of pleasing people, I’m now pleasing me

When one hears Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats saying that he is totally tired and fade up of living a life that pleases people, one may think he is kidding.

This is because many people regard MC Kats as a person who and does only what he wishes or what his instincts tell him.

No, that might not be the case as MC Kats seems to have in the past been doing whatever he did in the name of pleasing others.

Feeling exhausted of pleasing others, the NBS TV After 5 presenter who is on leave has now decided to embark on self-love and only do things that please himself.

Have lived a life of pleasing people and am done. Am now pleasing me MC Kats

MC Kats made the statement via his Instagram account and those who were hoping to be pleased by his works, expect to be a little bit disappointed in his deeds.

